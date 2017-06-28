Mass farming: A’Ibom invests N3.3bn on fertilizer

Determined to tackle the prevailing foods challenge in the State, Governor Udom Emmanuel has made bold interventions in agricultural sector.

Towards this end, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Uduak Charles Udo-Inyang, disclosed that the State government has invested N3.3 billion for the procurement 30,000 metric tons of fertilizer from the Federal Government.

Out of the 30,000 tons, the commissioner, in an interview, said the state government has taken delivery of 10,000 metric tons, while awaiting the delivery of the balance.

He frowned at the pessimistic attitude of some farmers who could not invest in large scale agriculture, saying patronage on the fertilizer by Akwa Ibom farmers has been slow.

According to him, his ministry would sell the fertilizers to patrons from the neighbouring states including Abia State farmers, who have indicated interest to buy the product.

To the youths, the commissioner enjoined them to look beyond politics and white collar jobs, saying that farming held great potential for the development of the state and its people.

Also, Udo-Inyang stated that the government had acquired no fewer than 10 tractors to boost mechanized and commercial agriculture, assuring that “we are going to see a very robust planting next year”.

He urged farmers to avail themselves of the heavily subsidized farm input, which is currently on sale at N600 per bag, to complement government drive towards all-year-round availability of affordable foods in the state.

On the scarcity of food stuff including garri, which is now sold at N100 per cup, the commissioner blamed food cartel and market unions for the artificial inflation, assuring that government was working to break the clique.

“Some people have formed themselves into a cabal and unions in every market; we are trying to understand their politics”, Udo-Inyang said, adding that the reforms would also ensure that standard Akwa Ibom measurement for grains is put in place.

On the pest devastation of maize plant in the State, the Commissioner said the State was waiting for the Federal Government intervention, disclosing that the central government has concluded plans to distribute pesticides to the affected States.