VIDEO: Shocking moment man is struck by out-of-control bus
This is the shocking moment a man was hit by a bus before calmly getting up and walking straight in to a pub.
Simon Smith, 53, was crossing the road in Reading when an apparently out-of control bus came veering round the corner and struck him in the back.
The Mail Online published the CCTV footage which shows the number 17 bus smashing into a shop front seconds later, sending debris flying across Gun Street in the Berkshire town on Saturday morning.
Astonishingly, Mr Smith was pushed out of the way of the bus’s path from the impact and is seen sliding across the pavement, narrowly missing the lamp post.
Moments later, he is seen getting up and walking inside the Purple Turtle pub as the bus starts slowing down.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: ‘We were called to a road traffic collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Gun Street at 9.13am on Saturday.
It is not yet known what caused the bus to collide with Mr Smith. Staff from Reading Buses and Reading Borough Council were also called to the scene.
Mr Smith, who suffered minor injuries, told BBC South Today he was ‘lucky to be alive’.
Purple Turtle co-owner Daniel Fraifeld, 50, said: ‘I think he pretty much got up, brushed himself down and then an ambulance came and took him to be checked.
‘He got looked over and didn’t have any lasting injuries – but he’s covered in scrapes and bruises. He then got released from the hospital and I think he just went for a pint to relax.’
Mr Fraifield also told BBC South Today: ‘It looks like the bus has gone out of control – it’s almost gone into turbo, it’s just suddenly sped up, doubled its speed if not more. Absolutely shocking.
‘I just can’t believe that Simon got up, dusted himself up and walked away from it. It’s a miracle that he’s alive.
‘We called Simon a few hours after the day of the accident and, yeah, he was in a lot of pain. He was still in shock basically, couldn’t believe what had happened.’
A second person was also injured by debris and taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital for further treatment.
A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called at 9.12am reporting a bus having hit a lamp post at the above location, and then taken down a shop canopy.
