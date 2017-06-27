VIDEO: Shocking moment man is struck by out-of-control bus

This is the shocking moment a man was hit by a bus before calmly getting up and walking straight in to a pub.

Simon Smith, 53, was crossing the road in Reading when an apparently out-of control bus came veering round the corner and struck him in the back.

The Mail Online published the CCTV footage which shows the number 17 bus smashing into a shop front seconds later, sending debris flying across Gun Street in the Berkshire town on Saturday morning.

Astonishingly, Mr Smith was pushed out of the way of the bus’s path from the impact and is seen sliding across the pavement, narrowly missing the lamp post.

Moments later, he is seen getting up and walking inside the Purple Turtle pub as the bus starts slowing down.