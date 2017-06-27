Tension in Akure as cultists clash, police arrest 20

Palpable tension has gripped the residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital, following the gruesome killings of about 10 cult members in the last few days.

The state police command in a swift response has confirmed the arrest of 20 members of different cult groups in the state.

The gangster war which started on Sunday evening extended till Monday evening with two members of a rival group killed within the town.

According to an eyewitness, a member of the cult group was shot to death on Monday evening at the NEPA area by gunmen suspected to be cult members.

The deceased was said to have been with some of his friends at the time of his murder and efforts to save him were not successful as the killers confirmed him dead before leaving the spot of the incident, shooting indiscriminately.

Markets and shops within the area were hurriedly closed amidst fear of possible clashes between the deceased and the other rival group.

The killings occurred across major streets of the state capital which include, Obanla, Roadblock tipper garage and other area of the town.

A resident of Akure, Kunle Akinfolarin, said the cultists usually move in threes on okada, armed with dangerous weapons and guns.

Speaking on the development, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph disclosed that no fewer than 20 suspects have been arrested by the police in the state in the last two days.

He, however, gave the death toll recorded by the police in the last three days as three while he disclosed that the suspects have been involved in killings and armed robbery within the state capital in the last three days.

According to Joseph, preliminary investigation revealed that the victims of the attack killed at various point were cult members and were killed as a result of reprisal attack by rival group.

He assured the people of the state especially the resident of Akure, that the police in the state will not rest on it oars to flush out criminals out of the state.

However, the police image maker said the five suspects arrested on Monday at an uncompleted building beside the State House of Assembly were ex-convicts.

According to him, three out of the five suspects just regained their freedom after serving their jail terms in the state prison.