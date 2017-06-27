Russia, Sudan sign MoU on cooperation in peaceful uses of atomic energy

Russia’s ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation and the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity of Sudan have signed a Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in peaceful uses of atomic energy.

This was recently done in Moscow within the framework of IX International Forum ATOMEXPO 2017.

The Rosatom press team disclosing this in a release, said the document was signed by the Deputy Director General of ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation Nikolai Spasskiy, on the Russian side, and Eng. Yousif Hamza Yousif Abdullah, the State Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, on the Sudanese side. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of ROSATOM Director General Alexey Likhachev.

The Memorandum is the first agreement in the area of peaceful uses of atomic energy to be signed between the countries. It envisages the bilateral cooperation in wide range of spheres, i.e. development of nuclear infrastructure in Sudan, programs for raising public awareness of nuclear technologies and its application, radioisotopes and radiation technologies’ application in industrial, medical, agricultural sectors. The agreement embraces collaboration in nuclear, radiological and physical security, fundamental and applied researches, HR training, nuclear research centers based on multifunctional research reactors, etc. The joint working group of Russia and Sudan will define the scope of work for implementation of the initiatives mentioned above.

The parties agreed to cooperate in the feasibility of implementing such projects as Centre for Nuclear Energy Science & Technology based on research reactor and NPP construction based on Russian-designed technology. The Road map for the Russian -Sudanese cooperation in peaceful uses of atomic energy was agreed to be developed under the Memorandum.

Previously, on May 22, 2017, ROSATOM held a workshop dedicated to Russian cutting-edge nuclear technologies in Khartoum. The first seminar for the Sudanese nuclear industry was initiated by the Ministry of water, irrigation and electricity of Sudan.

ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation brings together 340 enterprises and scientific organizations, including all civil nuclear companies of Russia’s nuclear industry, research centers and the world’s only nuclear icebreaker fleet. ROSATOM holds leading positions in the global market of nuclear technologies and is currently implementing projects to build 42 nuclear power units both in Russia and abroad.

“ATOMEXPO” International Forum is annually held due to the initiative of ROSATOM since 2009 and has established itself as the largest international exhibition and business platform, where the current state of the nuclear industry is being discussed, and the trends of its further development are being generated as well. In 2016, more than 5,000 people from 55 countries visited the forum – that is a record number in the history of the forum. The business programme gathered participants from 650 companies and organizations. The economic potential of agreements and memoranda signed within the framework of “ATOMEXPO 2016” is estimated at $ 10 billion.