Ogun road projects will be completed before 2019

THE Ogun State House of Assembly’s Committee on Works and Infrastructure has said that the ongoing road construction projects across the state had helped in boosting the state’s economy.

The committee led by Honourable Olayiwola Ojodu, said this during the committee’s assessment visit to the road sites in Ogun West and Ogun East Senatorial Districts where it inspected Imeko/Afon- Ilara-Ijoun -Eggua -Oja Odan-Ilase road in Yewa axis and Ilishan -Ago-Iwoye and Ijebu-Ode roads in Ogun East.

Ojodu, in a release by the Assembly’s Head of Information, Mr Jamiu Lawal, expressed satisfaction with the pace of work.

He explained that the present administration prioritised the provision of good roads to attract more local and foreign investors, with a view to making it the nation’s investors’ destination of choice.

Ojodu, in company of other committee members, assured that all ongoing projects would be completed before the expiration of the present administration.

He charged contractors handling the projects to ensure compliance to safety measures to avert construction hazards.

Responding, the project manager for Ilara-Ijoun -Eegua-Oja Odan-Ilase road, Mr. Martin Whyte, explained that the road which cuts across Yewa South, Imeko-Afon, Yewa North and Ado Odo /Ota Local Government Areas would be completed within the next one year.

His counterpart handling the 7.6-kilometre Imowo/Ejirin /Oluwalogbon road linking Benin highway junction in Ijebu-Ode, Mr. Paddy Oneill, stated that 5.2-kilometre of the road had been completed while the Imowo portion would be delivered by the end of August.

Also, the Erigba, Ona and Omi Bridges on the 25-kilometre Ilishan- Ago- Iwoye road as well as the Ijebu-Igbo flyover would be completed by the end of July.