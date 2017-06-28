Aboru: Another Lagos location beckons on real estate, other investments

THE urban renewal programmes embarked upon by the Lagos State government has been extended to Aboru, a sprawling, but blighted community that had suffered neglect for ages.

A locked-up community with hundreds of thousands inhabitants, Aboru was filled with patches of shelters that denied its teeming population access to Abesan Federal Housing Estate in Ipaja-Ayobo Local Council Development Area, and the adjoining communities.

This was accompanied by a massive canal laced with vast swamp on both sides that constitutes a huge barrier for its residents to access Meiran through Agbelekale, the only notable street, with ease.

Town planners were of the view that with its topography, Aboru could have offered its residents viable access to Iyana-Ipaja, with the possibility of attracting tourism, and at best, real estate development.

“But with dilapidated condition of the only access road, coupled with none – availability of the necessary infrastructure, it would require government’s intervetion to unlock the socio-economic potential of Aboru, noted Mr Moses Olusola, a Town Planner.

The agonies of the residents were reflected in many ways, ranging from commuting, to lack of social amenities.

With an estimated population of 150,833, Aboru’s residents were left with an option of accessing their homes and residences through a single road, that usually resulted into chaos.

One of the prominent residents of Aboru, who is also the Chairman of Ifelodun Community Development Association (CDA), Mr Joseph Oba, confirmed that before now, the swamps between Aboru and Agbelekale often created intractable traffic challenges.

“For decades, residents have been living in awful conditions. Even when Governor Akinwunmi Ambode visited the communities, he was at a loss over the conditions of the two communities.

“He was so appalled, having realised that Aboru was totally abandoned and had suffered so much before this life-time intervention.

“Ours were communities without a link bridge. Ours were communities without road networks. Ours were communities with a comprehensive primary healthcare centre. We were just living in our own world. No governor ever visited us until Ambode came in March 2016. No government remembered us until we got this intervention. For us, it is indeed a new dawn.”

“Before, the entire stretch of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway had become infamous for its intractable gridlocks, particularly, Iyana-Ipaja, a major nodal point for commuters going to Alimosho, was noted for intractable gridlock. ”

Consequently, the Governor sought technical advice. Among others, the experts recommended that a portion of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway be opened up about 500 metres after Dopemu. It was proposed to allow commuters going to Abesan, Ajasa-Command, Aiyetoro, Ayobo Baruwa, Ikola and Ipaja easy access to their homes without going through Iyana-Ipaja, especially for those who are coming from Ikeja, Mushin and Oshodi among others.

To complement this effort, experts recommended the need to construct access roads that would link Aboru with Iyana-Ipaja, Agbelekale and Abesan, include Pleasure axis, which were eventually implemented.

“Aside, Ambode said what the people went through everyday influenced his decision to award, at least, six other road projects that have already been completed”, said the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde.

Perhaps, because of the significant of these projects, their inauguration were performed on the day the former governor of Lagos State, and an APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was marking his 65th birthday anniversary.

“That was why all community leaders came out in large number to mark its inauguration, all trooped out to celebrate the end of their nightmare and plights”, said the CDA Chairman.

The projects were awarded to Messrs Strabic Construction Limited, a parent firm of Laralek Ultimate Construction Limited. Strabic, a purely indigenous civil engineering firm, was adjudged to have a record of “outstanding performances”, by the engineers that assessed the job done.

According to some residents, the construction firm did not disappoint in the execution of the projects, “perhaps, owing to thorough supervision, coupled to constant payments. It completed the projects under twelve months, which is a huge testimony”.

As indicated in a document obtained by the Nigerian Tribune, the bridge that connects Aboru with Agbelekale sits on deck and piles, an engineering features that promised durability and project longevity! It is 485-kilometre long and its width is eight metres.

What could have been executed between three to four years, according to the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr. Adebowale Akinsanya, only took Strabic less than 12 months, even though the projects were executed on highly difficult geographical terrain.

“Having gone this far, the location is now beckoning on any would-be investors, especially, those that are in real estate business. The basic infrastructure that would normally attracts investments is road network, while others would follow”, said Mr. George Adams, Chairman, Prestige Estate, an indigenous Idimu-based housing developer.