I-G calls for synergy in addressing security challenges

THE Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has called for synergy and cooperation between security agencies and individuals in addressing the current security challenges facing the country.

He made the call in an interview with newsmen shortly after he paid Sallah homage to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger in Minna on Tuesday.

“Security is everybody’s business and I want everybody to contribute to sustain the level of security and unity in this country.

“There is a lot of improvement in some areas in the country, but there is need for us to put our heads together,” he said.

Idris called on the traditional rulers to assist the security agencies with useful information on criminal hideouts.

“We have to work as a team between the police and the local communities.

“We need the cooperation of every individual in the communities to support the security agencies to ensure security in this country,” he said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Abubakar Bwari, Minister of State for Solid Mineral Resources, urged Nigerians to live in peace with one another.

“We should not because of few individuals, who are calling for division take these things for granted; we know we are facing security and political challenges.

“But these problems are not peculiar to Nigeria alone. Very soon the cloud will clear and the sun will shine again in our country,” he said.

Bwari advised Nigerians to come together in unity of purpose to fight against division.

“God did not make a mistake, He knows why he created Nigeria with different culture, religions and tribes, and we all have enjoyed living as a people and as a country,” he added.