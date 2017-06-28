Flooding: PDP charges Ajimobi on dredging, bridges

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has been advised to expedite action on the dredging of blocked drainages and raising of bridges over water streams to avoid further flooding in any part of the state.

Administrative Secretary of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Asimiyu Alarape, gave the advice when speaking at an interactive session organised by the Social Media Team of the party, held in Ibadan, on Wednesday.

Alarape, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, also commiserated with the victims of the flooding that occurred, last week, in some parts of Ibadan, the state capital, urging the governor to come to the aid of the victims.

The Oyo PDP boss, who was represented at the event by another party chieftain, Mr Ismaila Ashipa, called on the people to rise up in prayer to avert flooding in the state.

“The Oyo State government is advised to expedite actions in dredging of blocked drainages, to raise bridges across streams, where necessary, to ensure proper town planning of settlements along our water streams and to enforce strict environmental laws.”

“I will like to recall the flooding of some years past, at the inception of the Governor Ajimobi-led All Progressives Congress (APC) admin in Oyo State, when flood also devastated almost all standing structures within the state.”

“I remember that huge cash and relief materials were graciously donated to the government. The government also secured loans to open up blocked drainages and construct new bridges. To what extent and effect were the loans engaged?”

“It was as if the Ajimobi-led APC administration signed a pact with Yemoja, the river goddess and the breaching of the Yemoja pact is the incessant flood in the state.”

“It is time for the people of Oyo State, irrespective of religion, to stand up in prayers and call unto our Creator. May we never live to witness such flood disaster again,” he said.

Alarape, on behalf of Oyo PDP, also commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives, properties and means of livelihoods to the recent flood as reported across the state, especially, Ibadan and environs.

“We particularly condole with the parents of school age children who were rushing to classes for their promotional examinations but violently caught in the flood. May their innocent souls rest in peace.

“I am appealing to the Oyo state govt to come to the aids of the victims of the flood more so when majority of those affected are public workers and pensioners who have not been paid their salaries since the beginning of year 2017,” he added.

He charged participants at the interactive session to be objective and constructive in their criticisms of government activities, adding that they “should always stand up in defense of the masses especially, the emaciated workers and pensioners who are being denied their salaries.”