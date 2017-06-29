NAMA tasks airspace managers on executive orders

THE Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has charged Airspace managers across Nigerian airports to ensure strict and unhindered compliance with the implementation of the Federal Government Executive Orders recently issued by the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in their various domains.

Giving this charge in a keynote address at an enlarged management meeting with the nation’s airspace managers held in Lagos, the NAMA Managing Director, Captain Fola Akinkuotu, said “we must individually and collectively, in our operational and administrative procedures resolve to make the Executive Orders successful as it gives us the opportunity to correct our shortcomings, perfect the system and also set the template about what excellent service delivery should be.

“As my representatives on the field, airspace managers must ensure that staff under their different jurisdictions are conversant with the spirit and letters of the Executive Orders to ensure seamless implementation nationwide.”

Akinkuotu who was optimistic that acceleration of approvals and permit processes as contained in the Executive Orders would significantly increase revenue, attract investment and boost economic activities in the country noted however that there will be no room for willful or deliberate negligence of established procedures as defaulters must be ready to face appropriate sanctions.

While expressing gratitude to them for their collective effort at ensuring safety of air travel within their various domains, the NAMA boss called for synergy of operations among departments in the agency and even agencies within the sector.

Akinkuotu also charged Airspace Managers to ensure that navigational aids in their different areas of supervision are serviceable at all times even as he revealed plans by the agency to replace old navigational aids with modern ones in some strategic areas across the country.