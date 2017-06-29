Only referendum can guarantee Biafra’s independence ―PDP BOT Chairman

The National chairman, of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BOT) Senator Walid Jibrin has declared that only referendum can guarantee the actualization of Biafra and not quit notice by a group of Northern Youths.

Senator Walid who made the statement on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen in his country home, Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, said, he will not support any action by any group to bring division in the country.

“If truly the Igbos want their country, it is only referendum that will guarantee that. Everybody has his/her opinion as a Nigerian. If the public opinion says Igbos should have their country or the North have theirs, so be it.”

“If Igbos want their own independence, is it enough for the Northern youths to give them quit notice to leave the north to their states? No, I will not instigate any youth to do that and the quit notice is not a good word.”

“What of our people from the north that are living in Igbo land and we married each other? Let us also know that some Igbos are not supporting the Biafran Independence,” he said.

The BOT Chairman referred to the referendum conducted by Britain on its European Union membership, saying that due process must be followed before granting independence to any country.

Jibrin also admonished politicians and stakeholders who are of the habit of instigating the youths to foment trouble to desist from it, saying they should be offering positive advise to the youths in order to unite the country.

He, however, urged Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and to shun negative tendencies at all times in the interest of peace and national development.