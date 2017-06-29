Aisha Buhari tasks youths on hard work, dedication to service

THE wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has charged youths in the country to imbibe the culture of hard work and dedication to service.

Mrs Buhari made the call in a speech at an occasion organised to mark the Eid el-fitr for young couples at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented at the event by the wife of the acting President Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, urged the youths to stay focused and avoid anything capable of creating hate and disunity among Nigerians.

She said that the emergency of new technology had arrested the attention of many young people in the country.

Mrs Buhari maintained that the younger generations of Nigerian are privileged to have come at a time where technology fastens the phase of development in the country.

The wife of the president, therefore, cautioned them not to abuse the privilege.

According to her, this privilege came with a huge responsibility.

“You must plan because it is a thing of joy to see the next generation of Nigerians having responsible dreams.

In her address of welcome, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Administration), Dr Hajo Sani, encouraged the youths to take up the challenges of good leadership in Nigeria.

Sani said that Nigeria is looking forward to having future generation of young people with commitment to issues of accountability and good governance as their guiding principles.

She, therefore, prayed for unity and stability of Nigeria as one indivisible nation.

Also speaking, the minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, advised Nigerian youths to avoid any situation capable of creating ethnic and regional tension in the country.

Dalung said that there was no alternative to peace.

According to him, government can only provide jobs and enabling environment for businesses in a society where there is peace.

He said that countries like Syria and South Sudan could not gather to celebrate because there was no peace.

The minister, therefore, called on youths to desist from making statement capable of causing violence.

“Our strength is our diversity,” Dalung said.

The minister of Labour and empowerment, Sen Chris Ngige, said that the Federal Government has provided different job opportunities aimed at taken the youths out of streets.

Ngige said that the jobs were created through the Federal Government social intervention schemes such as the N-Power programme where additional discipline were introduced like medical programme and electrical.

He said that the main purpose of this job creation was to get the youths engaged and make them have a decent living.

“We also have additional discipline called G-Programme, which is also for youths” he said.

The minister urged the youths to have faith in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government,

He said that despite the challenges facing the nation as a result of the decline in revenue inflow and activities of Niger Delta avengers in the past, the government is working hard to meet their demands.

In his vote of thanks, Mr Solomon Adejumo, who spoke on behalf of the young couples at the event, thanked the organisers of the event.

Adejumo also thanked the various speakers for their words of encouragement to the youths and urged the Federal Government to introduce road construction and maintenance in its N-Power programme.