FG renews MoU for contraceptive supply

THE Federal Government on Wednesday renewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) for the procurement and distribution of free contraceptive commodities and services in the country.

Briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said the renewal followed a memo he submitted to the council for deliberation and approval.

Explaining that the government has a policy of providing free contraceptive services, he said the renewal is for a period of four years from 2017 to 2020.

The minister said: “This MoU has to do with the procurement and distribution of contraceptives commodities and services across the country.”

“The federal government has the policy of free distribution of contraceptives commodities and services across the country.”

“We have renewed the MoU today to last for the next four years between 2017 and 2020. And that we also continue to provide effective safe voluntary contraceptives services across.”

Adewole disclosed that FEC has also approved the inclusion of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to make available to them the best care possible and prevent unnecessary deaths among them nationwide.

According to him, “the other memorandum has to do with how we will prevent unnecessary death among Youth Corps members across the country.”

“Council approved the memo that henceforth we will include NYSC members in the National Health Insurance Scheme across the country.”

“This will guarantee access to quality care across the country, prevent unnecessary deaths and also ensure our Youth Corps members receive the highest attainable level of care across the country.”