As Oyo CJ advocates training on criminal justice law for police officers

In a bid to promote efficient management of criminal justice institution, speedy dispensation of justice as well as protection of the society from crime, the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, has advocated the training of police officers in Criminal Justice Law. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports.

The importance of complying with the provisions of the Criminal Justice Law by enforcement agencies and all relevant authorities in order to fast track criminal trials and ensure that offences correspond with punishment and cases of awaiting trials get quick dispensation came to the fore last week during a visit by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, to the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola at the Oyo State High Court premises, Ring road in Ibadan.

Justice Abimbola during the courtesy visit of the Police Commissioner stated that the judiciary is prepared to fashion out implementation strategies with internal process management structures to monitor compliance and results of implementation of Criminal Justice Law, urged the police not to lag behind in complying with the provisions of the law.

Justice Abimbola stated that the inadequate training of officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the principles of Criminal Justice Law is responsible for loss of criminal cases before the courts, adding that it is of utmost importance the Nigerian Police Force to adequately equip its officers with the knowledge of Criminal Justice Law.

The Chief Judge while addressing the team of Senior Police Officers led by the Commissioner, noted that the speedy dispensation of justice is essential for police officers to excel in their profession

He explained that the police would continue to lose criminal cases if they are not well trained to be conversant with the workings of the

Administration of Criminal Justice law which was recently signed into the law in the state.

“The Judiciary being the interpreter of the law and the police being

the body responsible for enforcing the law must work together; it becomes very imperative for the two bodies to work together for the success of Administration of Criminal Justice law in the state. Some sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice law provides forspeedy dispensation of justice because justice is not only for the claimant but also for the suspect and the public.

“I urge the police to always ensure to provide defendants in court with evidence because if no evidence is provided and the suspect continues to be in the prison for years, there would be nothing the court could do than to discharge the suspect. The police and the court must work in compliance with the law in order not to infringe on the fundamental human right of the suspect,” Justice Abimbola said.

The Chief Judge explained further that the police needs to train its personnel and make them aware of the provision of the law which stipulates that a suspect must not be detained for more than 24

hours before being charged to court, adding that if the police wishes to detain a suspect for more than 24 hours, there is a need to obtain a warrant which is bound to lapse in 14 days from a magistrate court though he noted that the warrant is subject to renewal under the provisions of the law.

Also speaking, Justice Eni Esan stated that most criminal cases take longer periods in court because of the absence of most Investigating Police Officer (IPO) and urged the CP to ensure that IPO are always in court for trials and stop giving unnecessary excuses.

While speaking, Police Commissioner Abiodun Odude noted that effective collaboration between the judiciary and the force would rid the society of crime and expressed the readiness of the force to be more proactive in protecting the citizenry.

According to Odude, the effort of the judiciary is laudable as the work of the police can only be successful with the collaboration of the judiciary. He added that investigations are hard to carry out and cannot be concluded within 24 hours and some magistrates do not cooperate with the police on the issue of warrants.

And with the renewed collaboration between the judiciary and the police, justice dispensation in Oyo state seems headed for a fast track.