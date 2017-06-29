Teachers protest LG funding of primary education

Teachers in Kwara State have protested against continued funding and management of primary school education by the local government councils in the state.

The teachers, led by the state chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Musa Abubakar, staged a peaceful protest round the Ilorin metropolis on Thursday, however, said that they were not against local government autonomy.

“We are not against local government autonomy, but funding and management of primary school education should not be part of the arrangement. Funding and management of primary education should be the responsibility of the state government because the local government councils do not have the capacity to pay primary school teachers salary,” he said.

The NUT boss, who decried the plight of primary school teachers and the situation of primary school education in the state, said that teachers were being owed an average of four months by different local government councils in the state.

He advised that payment of primary school teachers should be a first line charge that should be from federal allocation, saying that state government should be elevated financially to fund and manage primary school education.

Addressing the teachers at the Government House, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold, said that the change being canvassed would only come by and through law provisions.

He also promised that the state government would be favourably disposed to implementing all provisions of law on their demands.