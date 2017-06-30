MACABAN President urges FG to unmask perpetrators of Taraba killings

The President, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACABAN), Alhaji Kiruwa Zuru, on Thursday urged the Federal Government to unmask and punish those responsible for the recent carnage against the Fulani people in Taraba.

He described the attack by militia groups on Fulani’s in Sardauna Local Government area of the state as unfortunate and regrettable.

“The carnage is barbaric and unworthy of every sensible normal human being,” the MACABAN president said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura, Katsina State.

Zuru said the authorities must unravel the perpetrators of the evil act and bring them to justice.

“I wonder how some people can be so wicked as if they are above the law,’’ he said.

He cautioned members of the association against any form of retaliation, saying they must allow the government to handle the matter properly.

The MACABAN president said the association was working in collaboration with security agencies to determine the extent of damage and lives lost during the crisis.

Zuru commended security agencies and other stakeholders for drastically reducing the menace of cattle rustling and other related crimes in the country.

NAN reports that Fulani’s in Sardauna local government were targeted recently in an attack allegedly carried out by Mambila tribesmen which resulted in loss of lives and property.

Source: NAN