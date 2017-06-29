NSCDC official, two others bag 6 years imprisonment for robbery

A Kogi State high court sitting in Lokoja, on Thursday sentenced a member of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Taiwo Babalola and two others to six years imprisonment over allegation of robbery.

Sentenced along with Babalola were Kolawale Samson and Ainoko Paul.

Justice S.O Otu in his judgment found the accused persons guilty of robbing one, Kadiri Mukailu, of Lokogoma Village, Lokoja.

Mukailu had told the court that the people robbed him in his house on December 29, 2016 and carted away his Toyota Camry with registration No. LKJ303 MA, UBA ATM card, a wrist watch worth N15,000, Nokia phone worth N12, 000, Itel phone and 10 pieces of clothes worth N30,000.

During the trial which lasted about five months the accused pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution and the defendants brought witnesses through their counsels to prove their cases their.

However, the presiding judge Justice Otu finally delivered the judgement which he pronounced the trio guilty of the armed robbery offence and sentenced them to six years imprisonment with hard labour.