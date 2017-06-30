Barber docked over alleged theft of memory card

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday granted bail in the sum of N50,000 to a 24-year-old barber, Joshua Olowoyo, who allegedly stole a phone memory card worth N2,500.

Magistrate O.I. Raji also ordered the barber to produce two sureties.

Olowoyo had pleaded not guilty to a count charge of stealing.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Yomi Egunjobi, the accused committed the offence on June 20 on Odungori Street, Alagbado, Lagos.

He said that the accused stole the eight gigabytes memory card from Mr Bamidele Otuyemi.

“The complainant was charging his phone in the shop of the accused but when he came to take his phone, he discovered that the memory card was detached and stolen,” he said.

The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing.

The case has been adjourned until July 6 for mention.

Source: NAN