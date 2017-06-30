Reopening schools in Kaduna

RECENTLY, members of the Southern Kaduna Youths Forum (SKYFOM) lodged a complaint over the closure of some schools in the Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, by the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led administration.

As those familiar with the situation in Kaduna and indeed other states in the North are aware, the state government has, for some time now, been battling a myriad of security challenges.

Indeed, it acted swiftly and commendably when some youths recently issued an ultimatum to Igbo people living in the North to return home or face their wrath. As the National president of SKYFOM, Mr Jesse Galadinma, pointed out, secondary schools in Southern Kaduna were closed because of security reasons best known to the government.

However, as can be expected, students of the affected schools are not happy with the closure of their schools since December 2016. There is no doubt that the closure would have disrupted the academic calendar and interrupted the academic development of the students. This is apart from the problems that can arise when students have nothing concrete to do with their time.

I, therefore, appeal to Governor el-Rufai to ensure that the affected schools are reopened without delay. Without teaching, there cannot be effective learning. The teaching staff of the affected schools need to get back to their classrooms.

Joshua Olagundoye

Olagundoyejoshua86@gmail.com