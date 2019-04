THE Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of fourteen Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). THE Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of fourteen Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The appointments were conveyed in a statement issued by the Director, Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, on Thursday, in Abuja.

The appointees were earlier nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari and the list sent to the Senate for confirmation in compliance with the provision of Section 14(3) (a) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution.

The statement indicated that while Professor Godwill Obioma, new appointee, is to serve in Abia State, Mr James Lorliam Apam, also a new appointee, would serve in Benue State.

Others are: Dr. Nwachukwu Orji, has also been appointed as the new Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ebonyi; Dr. Iloh Joseph Valentine Chuks, Enugu; Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, Plateau; Umar Ibrahim, Taraba; Mr. Emeka Ononamadu Joseph, Imo; Obo O. Effanga, Cross River, Professor Francis Chuckwemeka Ezeounu, Anambra; Dr. Briyai O. Frankland, Bayelsa; Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adamawa; and Agboke Mutiu Olaleke, Ogun.

Adebiyi, in the statement explained that the two persons that were reappointed were the FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hussaini Halilu Pai and that of Bauchi, who is Alhaji Ahmad Makama.

He further indicated that the appointees have been confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore the appointments are with immediate effect.