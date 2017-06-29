Fayose’s remark on Buhari is hate speech —Okorocha

IMO State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has taken his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart and Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, to task over his remark that President Muhammadu Buhari was on life support machine and should resign, describing it as hate speech.

Addressing State House correspondents in Abuja, on Thursday, the Imo governor maintained that Fayose has no right to demand for the president’s resignation and should therefore be disregarded.

He said rather than call for the president’s resignation because of poor health, he should pray for his quick recovery as it was the culture of Nigeria.

Okorocha argued: “The recent statement credited to Governor Fayose over the health of Mr. President. I want to advise that Fayose statement should not be regarded. It is baseless and there is no substance for that information. What he said is not right. It is uncalled for and that is simply heating up the polity.

“In our culture and tradition, we do not play politics with people’s lives and anybody can be sick, anybody can be in the hospital and so, making such categorical statement which is unfounded that Mr. President is on life support, to the best of my knowledge is a statement of hate.

“That is a cheap talk and Nigerians should not regard it. What we should do right now is to pray for Mr. President, wish him well. Anybody can be sick.

“Even as he is sick out there, many people have been sick in Nigeria. So, we should not politicize this and play politics with people’s lives and try to create hate and confusion in the system.

“I think that has become Fayose’s style of talk and Nigerians must never take those kind of talk serious because is capable of creating confusion in the system.”

Okorocha pointed out that even though the president was ailing, there was no vacuum in government as the acting president has full executive powers to perform the president’s functions.

According to him, “Moreover, the country is stable. The Acting President is doing a beautiful job, is meeting up the daily duties of Mr. President and there is no vacuum and so, there is no cause for alarm. We must at this point give every support to Mr. President and we are hoping that very soon, Mr. President will come back and join us.

“So, that statement is a call for concern. I do not know if he is speaking from the point of view of being the chairman of the PDP governors forum or he is speaking as a person or as a governor. I do not understand but whatever it is, people must disregard this statement.

“We are not in campaign any more. President Muhammadu Buhari suffered a lot in campaign when he was running for president.

“First his health should be left only for God to decide. It is not for man to decide his fate. President Buhari came into power under and unusual circumstances to defeat an incumbent president which is very uncommon in our checkered political history but he did did so and I believe that is not the making of any man but the making of God.

“So, I believe his health is in the hands of God and nobody should play politics with it. This is my advise to Nigerians. Let us focus on major issues that concern us as a nation.

“On that note, I appeal that everyone should disregard that statement. Mr. President will soon be back to commence daily duties.”

While noting that the assertions made by Fayose were unfounded, the APC Governors Forum chairman maintained that the Ekiti government was not qualified to make the call.

“And if anybody is to speak about the President’s health, Fayose does not have the qualifications to speak for the nation whether Mr. President should resign or stay,” he added:

On whether as someone who was being treated with taxpayers money Buhari should not be accountable to the people by disclosing his health status, Okorocha said Buhari does not need government money to take care of himself.

He argued: “Well, let say to you that if there is an announcement that President Buhari today lacks money to treat himself abroad, believe me more than 20 million Nigerians will contribute for his health.

“So, this is neither here nor there. You must understand what he represents and who he is. President Buhari naturally does not lack funds, he has never owned funds himself but people supports him if the need be. He lives for the people. He does not live for himself.

“Buhari must be seen as a great Nigerian who has made the most sacrifice in many ramifications. You can see that from his family, you can see that from his children. He is not a man of wealth neither does he discuss it.

“Anytime he needs money I’m sure millions of Nigerians will contribute even if is one one kobo. So, is neither here nor there talking about using national resources.

“He is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we must honour our President. It is that office not just because of him. That office belongs to all of us.

Recall that Fayose had declared that President Buhari who spent his 54th day on Thursdayin his ongoing medical vacation in the United Kingdom, was on a life supper machine and should therefore resign.