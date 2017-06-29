How two Chibok girls made it to the White House

THE United States White House has released a picture showing President Donald Trump posing alongside his daughter, Ivanka with two Chibok girls.

The photo seen on the White House website was dated June 27, 2017 and was released on June 28.

The Chibok girls, named Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, according to sources have recently graduated from Canyonville Christian Academy in Virginia and will resume at the Southeastern University, Florida when the next academic session begins.

There is no statement from the White House providing more details on the visit of the Chibok girls to see the President.

However, Tribune Online’s findings show that these girls were not part of the recently released batch of 82. They were part of a few who were able to escape from the truck on the journey while the others were carted away into captivity.

According to Huffington Post, with the help of a Christian non-profit and a Nigerian activist group, they were able to attend boarding school in Virginia. Bishara and Pogu transferred their senior year and recently graduated from Canyonville Christian Academy.

They were awarded scholarships to further their education at the university.