Don’t throw Nigeria into chaos, anarchy, civil societies warn

Top Nigerians with a penchant for hate and divisive speeches have been warned not to plunge the country into another round of chaos and anarchy.

A Niger Delta-based non-governmental organization, the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) on behalf of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the Niger Delta region, gave the warning in a statement issued to journalists in Warri on Friday.

National Coordinator of CEPEJ, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, who signed the statement, appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of their religious, ethnic or political differences, to eschew violence and hate speeches that would further widen the gap of unity.

“Nigeria unity is not negotiable and we should desist from hate speeches capable of throwing Nigeria into anarchy, chaos and civil war.”

“Never again must we fight a needless war. We have come a long way.”

“We must sustain the unity of the country as we cannot afford a break up,” he stressed.

He admonished leaders to replace hate speeches with positive ones that’ll promote unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

He added that Nigerians should uphold the ethos and values of the founding fathers who preached and died for the unity of the country in their time.

Let us know it that we do not have another country to call our own and it is for the best interest of the nation and the people for us all to live together as one; to live together as one big family is sacrosanct and will result in sustainable development of our nation.

Comrade Mulade warned against ongoing shenanigans by a cabal at the presidency to frustrate Acting President Osinbajo to freely take actions to douse the raging conflagration and insensitive statements from some quarters.

He added that Abby attempt to frustrate or toy with the collective fate of Nigerians would be stiffly resisted.