Court jails man 9 weeks for stealing N310,000

A Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Friday, jailed a 32-year-old man, Stanly Izuma, to nine weeks in prison for stealing his friend’s N310,000.

Izuma, a resident of Mabuchi Abuja, was sentenced on a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft.

He admitted committing the crime and begged the court for leniency. The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, who sentenced Izuma, however, gave him an option to pay N12,000 fine.

Kagarko also ordered the convict to pay N310,000 to the complainant as compensation. Earlier, the prosecutor, Fidelix Ogbobe, told the court that the convict committed the offence on June 19.

He said Joy Ndubisi of No 22, Ikeja Estate, Sabo Lugbe, Abuja, reported the matter at Garki Police Station on June 20.

Ogbobe said the complainant entrusted her LG phone with Izuma but he dishonestly used the phone to transfer N310,000 from her First Bank account to an Access Bank account bearing Uzor Samuel.

He added that police investigation revealed that the convict fraudulently transferred N310,000 from the complainant’s first bank account to the said access bank account without her consent.

He explained that the LG phone was recovered from the convict as Izuma made confessional statements, noting that the offences contravened sections 312, 322 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Source: NAN