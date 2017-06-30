Osun West bye-election: PDP youth wing salutes party leadership

The unanimous decision of the leadership of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to pick Dr Ademola Adeleke as the party’s candidate for the Osun West Senatorial District bye-election, coming up next Saturday, has been described as a positive development.

The youth wing of the party, PDP National Youth Movement (PNYM), made this known in a press release made available to Tribune Online, on Friday.

PNYM, in the release signed by its National President, Comrade Sina Afolabi, particularly thanked the Osun PDP, under the leadership of Mr Olasoji Adagunodo, adding, “the candidature of Dr Ademola Adeleke is a winning gambit for the party to bounce back, stabilise and regroup to reclaim the state in the future elections in the state”.

The group also announced that it has moved its national secretariat to Osun West and also set up a strategy committee in all the 10 local government areas in the district, as a way of ensuring victory for party at the July 8 senatorial by-election.

The PNYM president therefore urged the youths and students in the district to rally support for PDP and its candidate in the election.