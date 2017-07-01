NDDC promises to support Petroleum University

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has reaffirmed its resolve to quicken the tempo of development of the Niger Delta region, the Managing Director, Mr Nsima Ekere, has said.

Mr Ibitoye Abosede, Director, Corporate Affairs of NDDC, said on Friday that Ekere spoke when the Vice- Chancellor of Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Delta, Prof. Akii Ibhadode, paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.

Ekere, represented by NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Mr Samuel Adjogbe, restated the commission’s commitment to impact positively on public institutions within the Niger Delta to region accelerate development in the region.

“We intervene in projects spread across the region, starting with the state offices, where all urgent projects are collated and transferred to the headquarters,’’ he said.

He said the commission would soon begin work on the access road to the university campus, adding, “urgent steps will be taken and we shall swing into action immediately.”

Adjogbe promised that NDDC would also assist the university in building a library complex but that there was a need for a preliminary design which would guide the commission in capturing the project in its budget.

“We are open to partnership with educational institutions on short-term training of Niger Delta youths with special practical skills, and also ensure that they are certified as capable of working in their chosen fields,’’ he said.

Earlier, Ibhadode said that the university was aware of several interventions of NDDC in other universities within the Niger Delta region and was hopeful that the agency would also support FUPRE.

He commended the Board and Management of NDDC for embarking on the projects and programmes and gave an assurance that the resources deployed to the institution would be judiciously used.

The vice-chancellor said FUPRE was a specialised university saddled with the responsibility of producing high level manpower for the oil and gas industry and would need such support to realise its goals.

Source: NAN