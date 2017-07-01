No cameras: “Your show money is my shoe money,” Cynthia Morgan boasts again

Nigeria’s female rapper and dancehall act, Cynthia Morgan, has finally put an end to a two-year musical break with the release of “No Cameras.”

The “Don’t Break My Heart” singer who has been doing everything else but release singles, has used her new offering to dish her competitors. She boasts, “I gat two shows in one city. Your show money is my shoe money”.

The expression is also becoming a parlance among her fans as the song is currently generating positive reviews.

The new song was produced under her own label, Madrina Records, and features talented rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike popularly known as Phyno.