‘I was overjoyed’, Harrysong makes excuse for posting fake photo of twin babies

Dancehall star and Alter Plate owner, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong has apologised for unwittingly posting fake photos of his twin babies, Tarela and Perez, on his social media account.

The artiste in a recent statement made available to Saturday Tribune said he was ‘overjoyed’.

The Samankwe crooner had last week used his Instagram account to announce the birth of his first set of twins with baby mama, whose identity is not yet known. But part of the post contained a photo of an unusually white-skinned set of twins.

While some of his fans took to the comment section to congratulate the musician, the artiste came under fire when an eagle-eyed follower observed the artiste had culled a photo from a nursing website located in the United States.

Suggestions that the account of the Reggae and Blues singer may have been hacked or that he didn’t want to disclose the real identities of the twins were the only logical defence some kind-hearted fans and online sources could muster in the midst of the sheer ludicrous circumstance.

On the contrary, the media team of the artiste in a statement admitted that Harrysong made a mistake. It stated that the artiste reposted the photo unwittingly, but out of excitement.

The statement reads in part: “We at Alter Plate will never toy with the emotion of our numerous loyal fans, hence the need to address the issue.

“The news broke on Saturday June 24, 2017 while Harrysong and the entire team were on the set of a video shoot with Emarshall at Maryland.

“After the shoot we left for a show at the Civic centre same day; as a matter of fact, the last few weeks have been extremely busy for the Alter plate team all in a bid to give our fans the best.

“To set the record straight, the Instagram account, @perezandtarela was set up by Harrysong’s baby mama who is very reserved and media shy, despite being a successful business woman.

“She created the account with the aim of cataloguing the growth and development of her lovely twins and appreciate twins in general.

“Her younger sibling running the account posted internet photographs as a landing page and an overjoyed Harrysong reposted the first photos on his way from Port Harcourt.

“With every sense of humility, it was a huge and regretable mistake.

“To our fans and loyal followers, I say we are sorry for the confusion or any mix up the news may have generated.”

In spite of its brilliant intentions, the press statement asked more questions than it answered.