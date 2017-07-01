Davido’s IF scores big in South Africa, gets R Kelly collaboration

Nigeria’s pop star, Adeleke David also known as Davido is currently relishing the success of his monster hit single, IF.

The song, which has gotten over 24 million views on Youtube since its February 17, 2017 release, is currently the number 1 choice song on some South African radio stations.

The singer on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to share the good news. David twitted, “IF’ number 1 on South Africa radio!!! Chee!!!!”

The Skelewu crooner, who is in Sweden for his ongoing world tour also disclosed the remaking of his song by America’s hip-hop and gospel star, R Kelly.

Checks by Saturday Tribune revealed that the American singer had produced a lengthy, energised version of Davido’s song.

The full version was made available on Thursday and sees R Kelly singing, “If I give you all my money, give you all my time, give you all my loving, girl would you be mine.”