PDP, ADP tackle Lalong over LG polls

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has stated that the dissolution of the Transition Committees of the 17 LGAs by Governor Simon Lalong is nothing but another retrogressive tactics to further delay the local government elections, even as the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the state described the governor’s action as a ploy to appoint another set of APC loyalists as Management Committee Chairmen for political patronage

Plateau State Governor, Barrister Simon Lalong on Wednesday dissolved the Transition Committee Chairmen in the 17 local government areas of the state who had been holding forte for the past two years.

According to the statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. John Akans, the decision to dissolve them adds nothing of democratic value to this ill-fated and crassly incompetent APC administration.

“Be that as it may, this sacking of an otherwise illegal and unconstitutional contraption called Transition Management Committee, coming just after the uneventful second year anniversary of APC should also rightly be seen as a just pronouncement on the non-performance of the entire Lalong administration. The people are simply waiting to return this same verdict on Governor Lalong for taking them for a ride for two full years.”

“PDP and the good people of Plateau are more than prepared for local government elections. And it is our fervent expectation that the state electoral umpire, PLASIEC will be transparent and credible in the process rather than taking the path of dishonour by the APC government,” he said.

In a related development, the State Chairman of APD Chief Nanyah Daman called on the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo and all lovers of democracy to call Governor Simon Lalong to order before he destroys the basis of democracy in the state.

According to him, the sensibility of Plateau people is being joked with by Governor Lalong who instead of directing PLASIEC to commence preparation for LGC elections after dissolving the 17 L GC management committee is considering the possibility of replacing them with aggrieved APC politicians to pave the way for his 2019 ambitions.

Commenting on the mid-term report of governor Simon Bako Lalong , the plateau State ADP chairman described the administration as a colossal waste adding that billions of naira sent to the State as allocation and the Paris club fund are not utilized for the purpose intended but on frivolities and misplaced priorities like buying of cars for NASS members and carnival .