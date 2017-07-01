Hallelujah Challenge: Funke Akindele backs Nathaniel Bassey

Nollywood actress and Jenifa Diary star, Funke Akindele came to the rescue of gospel singer and Hallelujah Challenge initiator, Nathaniel Bassey, during the week, saying that the gospel movement was a “positive initiative”.

Nathaniel Bassey, who has been holding daily praise and worship sessions on Instagram Live at midnights, was faced with severe criticism by an outspoken On Air Personality of Cool FM known as Daddy Freeze.

The Book of Life singer was accused of using his ongoing social media gospel praise sensation also tagged “Olowogbogboro” to promote his music career.

Freeze, who took to his Instagram handle to express his views said the gospel artiste was aiming to release a new single entitled, ‘Olowogbogboro’ upon the expiration of the thirty-day online spiritual rendezvous.

He wrote, “Totally saw this coming right from the beginning and I recall telling people it’s a huge promotion leading up to something. I tried so hard to explain that Nathaniel is building a big promotion platform, that social media is powerful tool and you just have to know how to exploit it. Interestingly, I was not even judging or anything. I was actually impressed by Nathaniel’s ability to own Instagram space and pull off such publicity with the Hallelujah challenge.

“I believed he was about to find a way to sell gospel music and I was actually hoping he will succeed. However, it’s always interesting to note that anything related to religion is not to be questioned or discussed on this side of the planet. You are just supposed to take it and agree to it as it is presented to you without a single thought of your own no matter how intelligent or educated you are.

“In other words, when it is religious matter, you are to set your brain aside. In fact, I was chastised by some of my people on the basis that it is wrong for me to see something about praising God and start thinking it relates to promotion or any money making venture for that matter. I was even told the reason I raised queries about religious matter is because I don’t have faith. The fact that I refused to lose my own sleep because of someone else’s money making venture even made it worse (yes, I refused all invitations to join the challenge).

“Meanwhile, here I was actually impressed that someone was about to find a way to sell gospel music. Ah well, from those of us who question things that pique our interests whether it relates to religion or otherwise, congratulations Nathaniel, we hope you break bank with the number of downloads you will get from your new single; Olowogbogboro. For those who are about to drop stupid comments, please don’t try it. Just waka pass.”

While Nathaniel, who held a live (non-online) performance at Lekki on Wednesday, is yet to respond to Daddy Freeze or other accusation levelled against the first of its kind social media gospel movement, popular actress, Funke Akindele spared a word for the On Air Personality.

Jenifa, who is one of the participants of the Hallelujah Challenges, wrote, “If someone gathers people together to praise God then it is a positive thing. Let’s always look at the positive side o. I’m happy for once social media is used in a positive way.”

In spite of numerous criticisms, the Hallelujah Challenge has continued to witness increase in participation and testimonies.