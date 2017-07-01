Can I use donated sperm for my wife?

After several years of infertility, I was recently diagnosed with a blocked sperm tube with the inability to impregnate my wife. As a way out, the doctor suggested that I could use donated sperm from a Sperm Bank to impregnate my wife. Kindly advise me because I am afraid of any health, moral or legal issues involved with the procedure.

Hassan (by SMS)

One of the conditions for sperm donation is that Sperm donors must be anonymous. In addition, all donated sperm are screened for infections and other health hazards which could affect your wife or the expected baby. From the above, you have nothing to fear from any health, moral or legal challenges.