Family planning advice

After four children (Two males and two females) my wife and I will like to put an end to child bearing. However, I don’t want her tubes to be tied. Kindly advise us on the best way possible.

Mr Smart (by SMS)

If you want a permanent solution to having babies and you don’t want your wife’s tube to be tied, you may consider having your own sperm ducts being tied. And if you don’t want to tie your sperm ducts, you and your wife should visit the nearest Family Planning Centre to you. There, you will be given a wide range of Family Planning options such as Injectable or Intra Uterine Contraceptive Devices among others.