He insists I wear hijab, but has strings of lovers, woman tells court

“My parents warned me not to marry him, but I was head over heels in love with him and as such didn’t see reason with them.

“Today, I’m full of regrets.”

This was the lamentation of Selimot Sulaimon before Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Selimot, a nurse, had brought a divorce suit before the court, on the accounts that his husband, Habib Abdulhareem has reneged on his promise to take care of her and their children.

She thus sought for the dissolution of their marriage and the custody of their children.

“My parents, from the outset, never supported my marriage to my husband. They told me from the first day they set eyes on him he was not going to make a good husband and therefore advised that I end our relationship.

“I turned deaf ears to them because I was blindly in love with him. The scales fell from my eyes when he started waking me up early in the day with heavy blows while I go to bed nursing wounds.

“Since I went against my parents’ wish, there was no communication between us for some time. My parents didn’t want to see both of us, “Selimot told the court.

“My husband handed off his role as bread winner the moment I got pregnant. He refused to leave feeding allowance and didn’t get involved in the preparation for the new baby.

“I didn’t mind then since I was working. I provided all that we needed. I bought foodstuff and the necessary things for the baby..

“Things went from bad to worse after I put to bed because he just refused to change.

“My parent therefore asked that I moved back home which I did, but I later moved back to him because I was still in love with me,” the plaintiff stated.

“Immediately I got back to him, he announced that henceforth I would be putting on hijab. Although I was surprised at his decision, I succumbed to his will.

“I never knew he had impregnated a young girl and rented a place for her after I left his home. I later got to know this.

“I had our second child and his uncaring attitude worsened. He would demand for food without leaving a dime. He was also cold towards me and our children.

“He took to complaining about everything and would descend on me with heavy blows.

“I guess he meted out this kind of treatment to his other wife who later walked out of their marriage and left their child behind. I took up the responsibility of taking care of this child with mine.

“I took my experience as what fate brought my way and hoped for a better future, “she added.

“I later met my mother for help when I couldn’t cope with the situation of things any more. She gave me N30, 000 to start a business.

“I opened a chemist.

“When he noticed I was again getting financially stable he demanded that we have a third child. I refused and told him to go to my parents, beg them and pay my dowry, but he refused, “she added.

“He doesn’t leave feeding allowance, but has strings of lovers. I often come across love text messages on his phone. There is a particular woman he is fond of calling and sending these messages to..

“On December 31, last year, she sent her a message which read, “I love you 100 per cent.’ He later travelled and spent the festive period with her.

“I told my parents all he had done; they asked him and he got furious. He came back home that night beat me and threw my belongings out. He insulted my parents and cursed them. I slept on the corridor that night.

“I removed my hijab the next morning and left his place with our children.

“He came to my shop few days ago, shouting and embarrassing me. He then took our second child away with him.

“My lord, I want the court to make him responsible for the welfare of our children and their education, “She said.

The defendant refused to show up in court after being served court hearing thrice.

“The court president after he had listened to the plaintiff, dissolved their marriage and granted the plaintiff custody of their children.

He further ordered the defendant to pay N8,000 monthly through the court as the children’s feeding allowance and be responsible for their education and healthcare.