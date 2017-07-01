In Enugu, agidi jollof is not toyed with

Exquisite Food took a trip to Enugu, Enugu State, last December and witnessed a long queue at the popular Abakapa Market. The queue comprised school children, artisans and businessmen waiting patiently for their turn to buy wraps of agidi jollof.

Rather than join the endless queue, Exquisite Food visited a buka nearby, where they specialise in agidi jollof. While looking for a space to sit in the overcrowded shop, customers like Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) and Enugu State University (ESUT) students, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and spare parts dealers were busy doing justice to agidi jollof with yellow garri mixed with ice water. At the rate of N100 per wrap, this delicacy is dear to Enugu residents. Cooked with corn starch, marrow (biscuit) bones, tomato sauce, scent leafs and spices, agidi jollof is as inviting as it is tasty.

Well, you don’t have to travel for ten hours to Enugu before you can try out this food.

Ingredients for agidi jollof