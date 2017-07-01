In Enugu, agidi jollof is not toyed with
Exquisite Food took a trip to Enugu, Enugu State, last December and witnessed a long queue at the popular Abakapa Market. The queue comprised school children, artisans and businessmen waiting patiently for their turn to buy wraps of agidi jollof.
Rather than join the endless queue, Exquisite Food visited a buka nearby, where they specialise in agidi jollof. While looking for a space to sit in the overcrowded shop, customers like Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) and Enugu State University (ESUT) students, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and spare parts dealers were busy doing justice to agidi jollof with yellow garri mixed with ice water. At the rate of N100 per wrap, this delicacy is dear to Enugu residents. Cooked with corn starch, marrow (biscuit) bones, tomato sauce, scent leafs and spices, agidi jollof is as inviting as it is tasty.
Well, you don’t have to travel for ten hours to Enugu before you can try out this food.
Share your experience with Xquisite Food via email after trying your hands on the delicacy.
Ingredients for agidi jollof
- Soft chewable bones a.k.a. biscuit bones
- Corn flour or akamu/ogi (You should be able to buy this around your neighborhood)
- Tomato sauce (that has been fried in vegetable oil to remove all the liqiuied extracts from the tomatoes)
- Seasoning cubes
- Onion
- Curry powder
- Pepper and salt to taste
- Uma leaves (Thaumatococcus daniellii) for wrapping the agidi jollof when done.
- Fresh habanero/scotch bonnet peppers bring out the best flavour in Nigerian meals but if you don’t have those, it’s alright to use dry ground cayenne pepper.
CLICK HERE NOW!!! - To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get A Rock Hard Erection Now,& Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
CLICK HERE TO START EARNING 200% PROFIT IN 96HRS FROM BITCOIN NOW,WE OFFER FREE TRAINING AND ALSO GIVE LOANS