Anambra guber: UPP only platform for political redirection —Chidoka

Former Minister of Aviation and a frontline contender in the November 18, 2017, Anambra governorship election, Chief Osita Chidoka, has described the United Progressives Party (UPP) as the only genuine platform for the much desired social, economic and political redirection in the state.

He stated this in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Thursday, while addressing the National Convention of the UPP on which platform he is contesting the election.

Chief Chidoka said what is needed in Nigeria today, is the guarantee of a country functioning on equity, justice and fairness, where no man is oppressed, where every part or section is free to decide how it wants to interact with the rest; and where all citizens or groups are free to express their views and aspirations without fear.

Disclosing this in a release, Viola Ifenyinwa Okolie, director media, Osita Chidoka Campaign Organisation, quoted Chidoka as saying “the time has come for a peaceful national rethink and dialogue that will bring Nigeria out of the fault lines to a level of new national consensus, adding that the UPP offers the genuine political platform to achieve that at all levels.”

Stating that the nation looks up to UPP for the desired social and political redirection, Chidoka said the party is now poised to assume that role with its imminent victory at the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra state.

According to the release, also speaking at the event, the National Chairman of the UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie, said that the party stands for equity, freedom and justice. He said the UPP supports the clamour for restructuring as well as legitimate political demand by any section of the country within the wider national structure, noting that the party is the only genuine platform for all groups within Nigeria to vent themselves without rancor.

Stating that the UPP will produce the next governor of Anambra State, Chief Okorie explained that the convention was to ratify some amendments in the constitution of the party and reposition it for the election and to take over government at the center in 2019.