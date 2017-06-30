Monetisation of politics may muzzle Nigeria’s political system ―Akande

THE former interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Bisi Akande, on Friday cautioned Nigerians against monetisation of politics, saying the practice was capable muzzling the nation’s political system if not quickly checked.

He maintained that money-politics had eroded the core values of politics which is to serve the people, stressing that Nigeria politicians were sitting on a time bomb with the growing practice of monetization of politics.

Akande, who this on Friday during the meeting of Osun APC Elders Forum tagged ‘Agba Osun’ held at his country home in Ila Orangun said he could not think of a step to take to curtail the practice, saying the introduction of money politics into the political system was detrimental to the development and progress of Nigerian political system.

In the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the APC elders also frowned at what they described as ‘strange political practices being imported to the South West especially, politics of stomach infrastructure, money politics and politics of self-aggrandizements.

The APC elders stated that the ‘alien political practices’ were already eroding the core value of progressive politics to almost non-existence.

According to the communiqué, which was signed by the chairman of the APC Elders Forum, Engineer Sola Akinwumi, “the leaders frowned at strange political practices being imported to the South West especially politics of stomach infrastructure, money politics and politics of self-aggrandizements”.

“These type of politics are alien to us and are already eroding the core value of progressive politics to almost non-existence. This should be discouraged as it portends serious danger to our democracy. They meeting emphasized the need to enforce party discipline and reward loyalty as it used to be in the past”.

The APC Elders forum, however, expressed optimism that the July 8 bye-election for Osun West Senatorial District would be won by the party, just as they called on every elected and appointed political office holders to make sure that they deliver their various constituencies.