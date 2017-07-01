PDP crisis will be resolved after Supreme Court judgement ―National Auditor

The National Auditor of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Fatai Adewole Adeyanju, has said that the crisis rocking the party at all levels would be resolved immediately after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict.

He said this recently during the Ogun West Senatorial district stakeholders meeting and the presentation of “Omo Ilu” governorship aspirants to the people of Yewa/Awori, in Sango Ota area of the State.

Adeyanju expressed optimism that all aggrieved members of the party would re-unite ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The national auditor explained that it was important to appreciate the financier of the party in the state, Prince Buruji Kashamu, saying he was a good leader who contributed to the wellbeing of the people.

He declared that any candidate presented by the PDP in the 2019 general elections would triumph, saying that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) had killed the people with hunger.

“We believe that when judgement is delivered it will favour us and other aggrieved faction will come and join us.”

“When our problems are resolved, the All Progressive Congress (APC) problems will start and they can never get their rhythm or find solution before 2019 elections.”

The governorship aspirant, Prince Segun Seriki appreciated all party executives and loyalists in attendance for believing in the leadership of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

He said he was in Ogun west senatorial district to declare his intention to contest for Ogun State gubernatorial seat in 2019.

“I am a core Omoilu member and believer. He who has a father without a mother did not fall from heaven, PDP is our father, while Omoilu Foundation is our mother.”

“I have decided to contest the gubernatorial seat of Ogun State under People’s Democratic Party in affiliation with Omoilu Foundation.”

“People should not point an accusation finger at the distinguished Senator Buruji Kashamu as he will not impose an aspirant on the party.”

“I wish and I approached him that I want to contest governorship seat based on the suffering of our people too in Ijebu Igbo,” he said.

Also in attendance are Hon Sunday Kojeku, Chief Mrs Remi Olusoji, PDP state women leader, Hon Alaba Adewunmi sentorial women leader, Hon Daisi Akintan, Hon Samuel Opeifa and Hon Leye Odunjo.