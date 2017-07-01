50 UNIOSUN medical students graduates in Ukraine University

FIFTY of the 85 students of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) sent to Ukraine to complete their medical studies by the Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration, on Friday graduated from the V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, Kharkov, Ukraine and have been inducted as medical doctors.

Over 500 medical students, among which are the 50 UNIOSUN students, were inducted as qualified medical doctor in a ceremony that was chaired by the Vice-President for Research and Education of the University, Prof Mykola O. Azarenkov.

The convocation of the students came after their successful outing in the 2017 KROK 2 national examination, which is the final qualifying medical exams in Ukraine.

The UNIOSUN students were sent to Ukraine by Aregbesola’s administration to complete their medical studies in Ukraine in 2013 as a result of non-availability of a teaching hospital for their clinical studies.

The remaining 32 sponsored UNIOSUN medical students will graduate next year.

One of the graduands, Miss Latifat Abiola Oyeleye was declared the over best medical student of the Karazin Kharkiv National University as well as the 2017overall best students in the entire Ukraine with an outstanding score of 95.6% in KROK 2 Exams.

The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Otunba Grace Titi-Laoye Tomori who represented Aregbesola at the convocation ceremony, said it was a dream come true for the Osun state government, saying in spite of paucity of fund, Aregbesola did not abandon nor recall the students back home like other states.

Leader of the UNIOSUN medical students in V.N. Karazin Kharkiv University, Doctor S.O Owoeye lauded Aregbesola for his unflinching support in helping them realized their dreams of becoming medical doctors, not minding the challenges.

The event was graced by the chairman, Osun Assemby House Committee of Education, Hon Bamisayemi Folorunso, the Osun Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Engr Oluremi Omowaiye, the Vice Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Prof Labo Popoola, the Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Dr Jacob Agboola, among others.