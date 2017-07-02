Niger Delta Youth leader sues for peace in Brass LGA to attract investment

Mr Kennedy Tonjo-West, a Niger Delta youth leader has urged youths in Brass Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa to promote peace to sustain investors interest in the coastal settlement. .

Tonjo-West, who is also a Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa Governor on Niger Delta Youth Matters made the call in an interview session in Yenagoa on Saturday.

The youth leader gave the advice against the backdrop of leadership crisis following election of youth leaders in the area which compelled the local government chairman to suspend the youth election to avert violence.

He noted that the Brass LGA chapter Niger Delta Youths Coalition for Peace and Progress (NDYCPP) comprising of nonviolent youths was reaching out to stakeholders in the area to promote peace and harmony.

He said that any breach of peace in the area at a time the Federal Government and Bayelsa government was putting final touches on a plan to bring a $20 billion fertiliser plant to the area.

“Everyone in Brass, should be involved in peace building, the youths should eschew violence because a lot is in the offing at this time the attention of the Bayelsa and Federal government is focused on Brass.

“The youths should see the proposed $20 billion private investment being worked out as a lifeline and pursue skills and careers development to be gainfully engaged in the projects lined up.”

“This is not a time to fight because the issue of violence and infighting among the youths can send the wrong signals and scare away the investors that both governments are wooing to Brass.”

“The current efforts being made to harness the oil and gas resources in the Niger Delta region should be encouraged by all and sundry because of its economic benefits and potential to develop the region,”

Tonjo-West said.

The youth leader said that policy to liberalize modular refineries to drive development of oil bearing communities was another policy to show the renewed commitment to engage the youths involved in local refining.