Private school owners say child abuse must stop

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, (NAPPS), Kuje chapter in the FCT on Saturday urged parents and guardians to work toward stopping child abuse in the country.

Amb. Micheal Oladeji, the Chairman of the Kuje chapter, also Chairman of Glory and Praise International School made the call during a sensitisation campaign to kick against child abuse and violence against children in the country.

Oladeji said that the growing rate of child abuse, as well as violence against women and children in the country was becoming worrisome and needed immediate attention to stop the menace.

He said, “We want Nigerian parents to know who their neighbours are and the kind of people they leave their children with at home to reduce child abuse in the county.”

“We also want parents and guardians to stop indiscriminate brutality on children in the name of discipline.”

“We equally advice parents not to consider only the monetary issues in enrolling their wards in private schools, but to consider the pedigree and environment the school operates.”

He also called on the Federal Ministry of Educational to urgently stop the planned introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in primary school curriculum.

The chairman, however, called on the attention of education authorities and police to monitor the indiscriminate establishment of private schools, describing some of them as illegal and lacking adequate facilities.

He said, “Education authorities and the police should monitor and check schools that are springing up indiscriminately so that there can be standard in the country.”

Oladeji also called on parents and guardians to monitor the kind of videos and music their children watched and listened to.