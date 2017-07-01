NASS sets up committee to resolve 2017 hajj fare controversy

The National Assembly (NASS), says it has set up Ad-hoc Committee to resolve burning issues arising from the 2017 Hajj fare announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NACON).

Dr Abdullahi Salame, Chairman House Committee on Nigeria and Saudi Inter-Parliamentary Friendship, announced this at a National Hajj and Umrah Stakeholders Conference and 10th Anniversary of NAHCON, on Saturday in Abuja.

The theme of the conference is “Hajj Management in Nigeria: Honouring the past, treasuring the present and shaping the future.”

Salame said that the committee had been mandated to investigate the true picture of this year’s hajj fares and to suggest ways to bring down the fares if possible.

The lawmaker assured that NASS National would continue to give all the necessary support to ensure that religious activities, within and outside the country are conducted with little hitches.

Salame, however, advised the commission to always involve all stakeholders on hajj when taking decision to avoid unnecessary controversy as witnessed this year over hajj fares.

The Guest Speaker at the Conference, Dr Usman Bugaje, urged NAHCON to intensify efforts in overcoming the myriad of problems hindering smooth hajj operation in the country.

Bugaje said despite its 10 years of existence, NAHCON was yet to begin the actual work it was established to perform as a regulatory body for hajj and umrah activities.

He called on the leadership of NAHCON, to strive to study and understand the scope and depth of their mandate and the opportunities that the mandate presents to the commission.

According to him, the mandate of the commission does not end with reinventing hajj management and operations only, but also reinventing and reorientating the entire Muslims in the country.

Bugaje also urged NAHCON, to make concerted efforts to ensure highest ethical standard with a view to building the most needed credibility and trust to succeed in its tasks.

“NAHCON needs trustworthy, competent dedicated, highly committed, dependable, reliable staff to succeed in its mandatory assignment.

The FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammad Bello called on hajj managers and handlers to be steadfast, and have the fear of Allah and should not be deterred by any challenge

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was declared open by Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The event was attended by the Executive Secretaries and Chairmen of States Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies, Tour Operators, Aviation Industry Professionals, among others.