Ekiti APC chief decries high unemployment rate in state

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, has decried the high rate of unemployment in the state which he promised to tackle headlong if elected in the 2018 poll.

Oluyede, a medical doctor and investor, promised to tap into agriculture, natural resources and tourism to create job opportunities for the youths to reduce the rate of unemployment in the state which he put at 87 per cent.

Speaking with reporters in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Oluyede also unfolded a plan to engage Ekiti in Diaspora to invest more at home to create job opportunities for graduates and school leavers.

Oluyede said his administration will invest in skills aquisition and establishment of cottage industries to boost the grassroots economy.

He urged the people of the state to give power to the APC to form a government he hopes to head to implement policies that will boost their standard of living in line with his development agenda and the party manifesto.

Oluyede said: “I am motivated to run for governorship to implement new ways of development. Ekiti is a state where unemployment rate is more than 87 percent. I want to create opportunities, for the younger generations and make life more meaningful.

“Our people both young and old have a lot of potentials. Before now, I have been encouraging people both at home and in the Diaspora, to set up businesses in Ekiti. I will continue to encourage more people especially in the Diaspora to come and set up industries and invest at home to provide job opportunities, for young people.

“There would be quick issuance of Certificates of Occupancy to ease business opportunity. Children and young people would be trained in skills acquisition in such a way that would enable them work anywhere in the world. There would also be enterpreneurship training.”

Oluyede stressed the need to develop a tourism and festivals calendar to allow for marketing of the tourism potentials of Ekiti to generate more revenue and employment opportunities.

He added: “There is nothing on ground now to stimulate the industry. There is no calendar of festivals. We would change peoples’ mindset to tourism. Tourism is not just aesthetics of nature. Tourism is an Industry.

“I will bring stability and prosperity to Tourism. Friendship among towns and communities will be encouraged, through which they can learn and understand traditional festivals, cultures and values of one another.”