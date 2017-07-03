Still on Olubadan stool

On the proposed decentralisation of the Ibadan power hierarchy, I do not think there has been any complaint from the Olubadan that could have warranted such a move.

The Olubadan has not said that administering his kingdom has become too burdensome for him. The Olubadan, as far as I know, is a person of high fidelity who cannot make decisions on issues without consulting members of his council who act as checks and balances.

Even so, there are more pressing matters affecting the lives of the people which should be of concern to the Oyo State government.

There have been no potable water supply to the residents of Ibadan metropolis for the past one year. Many people are wallowing in abject poverty as a result of the high cost of essential commodities.

There is also the menace of street trading, deplorable condition of roads in the state capital, insecurity, non-payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, poor sanitary conditions, among others.

These and many more, I thank, should be urgently addressed by the government in keeping with the motto of the Pacesetter State.

These done, Ibadan will continue to maintain its leadership roles in all spheres of life with vivacity.

Ola-Olaniyi

Bamgbola

Ibadan, Oyo State.