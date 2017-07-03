Redefine success summit 2017: Fela Durotoye, Sheun Onamusi, others tutor entrepreneurs, youths on fast track, attitude to success

THIS year’s Redefine Success Summit Lagos turned out to be an eye opener to the discovery for unlimited success and financial breakthrough in all ramifications for current and aspiring entrepreneurs, individuals and cooperate bodies in the country.

The summit held at the Oriental Hotel, on Wednesday, had notable leadership and motivational speaker, Fela Durotoye as the keynote speaker, while other speakers including Omilola Oshikoya, Steve Harris, Victor Tarfa, Claudine Reid and the convener, Nigerian UK-based entrepreneur and public speaker, Sheun Onamusi impacted participants with series of lectures on the way forward to achieving success in their respective careers.

The gathering also had vivacious Nigerians, who have exceedingly succeeded in their chosen fields of professions such as agriculture experts, Mrs Olusola Sowemimo and Goke Akanbi; economist, Zeal Akaraiwe; Seun Onigbinde, Jaq Esho, as the panelists.

Speaking on his keynote address entitled: “Ways to Achieve Success on Fast Track”, Durotoye revealed that the major tools to be valuable in life, as well as relevant in respective careers are authenticity and authority, just as he noted that one’s character determines one’s authenticity, while the level of trust one has built will determine one’s authority in his career.

He highlighted that the best way anyone could achieve accelerated success in life is by building competence to solve the greatest targeted one one’s market, building reputation of expertise in an highly specialized filed and building a character to deliver consistently.

The brains behind the summit, Onamusi, during his lecture tagged: “The Attitude to Success” also charged young Nigerians to always possess good attitude through purpose, power and position in other to achieve success in life.

He added that the event is very crucial as it is targeted to every Nigerians, especially youths that desires to be successful in their various fields, adding “I am poised to impact greatly on Nigerian youths, because this is the only way to achieve unlimited success without engaging in illegal business. The clues to have a fulfilled life include: skills, knowledge, hard work and attitude.”

Tarfa earlier highlighted the strategies to success, saying “anyone that would want to achieve success in life should have a strong Why? Get a coach and take action.”

Banker-turned-wealth coach, Oshikoya, during her speech described success as working line with God’s purpose, while she urged people on the importance of placing value on themselves and their career.

Another UK-based speaker, Reid, who connected with the summit via Skype, enlightened that instead of giving excuses when they come across any problem they should ensure to always provide solutions as it will reduce challenges and also create room for opportunities.

One of the panelists, Sowemimo also urged youths and Nigerians at large to make substantial research on any aspiring business before venturing fully in it, while other panelists responded to questions and gave an insight of their success stories.