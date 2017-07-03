Global FinTech Hackcelerator plans $50,000 funding for fintech startups

The Global FinTech Hackcelerator is calling entrepreneurs in the financial technology sector to help address problem statements contributed by the global FinTech community and the financial services industry.

This year’s focus, according to Global FinTech Hackcelerator, is on three categories: customer-facing solutions, financial inclusion and regtech.

“We are inviting start-ups to apply to the programme and demonstrate how they can innovate to address these problem statements, the organisers said.

Those interested in this opportunity are required to submit their applications before July 15, 2017, in which 20 teams will be selected and matched with industry champions to customise their market-ready solutions into contextualised prototypes ready for adoption, according to the organisers on their website.

“Starting 28th August 2017, the 20 successful start-ups will spend 12 weeks contextualising and enhancing their prototype/solution, with mentoring and guidance from industry champions and real business sponsors,” the organisation explained.

Subsequently, the startups will demo their solution on the main stage of the FinTech Conference at the Singapore FinTech Festival. The top three start-ups will receive additional cash prize of S$50,000 each.