Oyo residents to get residency cards, partake in mini-census

Residents of Oyo State may partake in a “mini-census” of the state government and obtain residency cards, should the Oyo State Residency Registration Agency Bill be passed into law.

The bill sponsored by Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bolaji Badmos seeks to create an agency that would have the biodata of residents of the state.

According to Badmos, such data would assist the state government in planning and ensure security of residents across the state.

Other intents of the bill, billed for second reading, are to have a data that can be updated from time to time, and provides a statistical platform for all-round socioeconomic development of the state.

“The bill is to create an agency that would conduct a mini-census and gather information about all residents of the state. It is to determine those who are resident in the state, for security reasons and planning purposes,” Badmos said.