Hard work, contentment, empathy shot me to limelight —Owolana

Chief Mercy Temitayo Owolana, Iya Oloja General of Remoland and Bere Akarigbo of Remo land, in this interview by YEMISI AOFOLAJU, recalls how she cut her business teeth in her early years, how she became a foremost lace distributor in Nigeria with just 16 pounds among other issues as she concludes that all she knows best is counting money.

How has it been in the last 80 years?

It is a long journey. My 80 years on earth has been very rough, but I thank God for giving me good health to look after my children; business-wise it was rough. I have cause to thank God that I am still living. I was attacked by armed robbers four good times in the shop. The first attack saw my head been axed as my skull was cut.

Was the attack in the day?

No, it was at night.

Do you sleep here?

Yes, we were living here at that time. It was my security guard in conjunction with other workers that organised the attack. My children were staying at Lawanson then, but two of them came visiting that night and we got talking till very late that I prevented us from leaving. The robbers stationed my son and daughter in two different rooms and they told me that if the operation failed, my children would be killed before my head was chopped off. But I said to myself that I would not lose anybody by God’s grace. I told them ‘just tell me what you want. If I have it, I would give you’. They said they wanted money and I pointed at a box where we kept money from sales for the day which was a good day to us, they asked for the key. I told them not to bother about the key that the box should be smashed on the floor as I kept praying that they would not mistakenly step on the gun they pointed at me.

They took all the cash in the box. The attack was just after my arrival from Milan and Switzerland where I bought jewellery from because I was into jewellery business. They asked who my God is. I told them that He is the creator of heaven and the earth and that He sees everything on the land, in the air, under the waters and He was there with us in the shop, but that they could not see Him, but that He was looking at them. One of them asked me, ‘why can’t you say Allah?’ I said Allah is the same as my Jesus. You are calling Him Allah while I call Him Jesus’. As I stood my ground, the axe just landed on my head and blood spilled on the floor as if two big cows were slaughtered. The robbers went away with more than they wanted. As the operation was on, neighbours called the police who said they did not have fuel in their van. My neighbours threatened the police men on duty that they would be in for it if the robbers succeeded in taking my life. The police met the six robbers as they wanted to escape with money, jewellery and bundles of lace materials. I bled like no man’s business as my children and neighbours arranged for me to be taken to the hospital. This was what led to keeping my hair natural till date because I was warned not to go under any drier for at least two years then.

How did you cut your business teeth?

I have loved the business world since my days in the primary school.

You said you started school at 12 years?

My mother never wanted me in school at all.

Why?

She wanted me to take to buying and selling. To her then, the only person who could put me through was Mama HID Awolowo. But I insisted on going to Lagos with my aunty, late Mrs Onajole at age nine when she got married against my mother’s wish. My mother said “Lagos is not Abeokuta! She got me enrolled in a lesson in preparation for the next session at Aroloya. Then, when the school resumed, I was taken there for admission, it was the era of placing of hands over to the ear level, whosoever was unable to meet up with the standard then were taken back home, so I happened to be a victim. My mother ensured that I came back to Ikenne when my paternal grandfather was to be coronated. Taking me to school for admission became an annual ritual because my hands were unable to reach my ears, even at that, I could read and recite some rhymes to the amazement of people back home.

With that, Mr Onajole got me enrolled with the warning that whenever education supervisors came around, I should run to the toilet to hide until his departure. There and then, my mother was always calling me out of the lesson to see how she was handling her kolanut business. But Mr Onajole told me to ignore her because of the stress involved in dealing in kolanut. He asked me after my experience in his class for two days what I preferred ‘schooling or kolanut’? I told him that I preferred education to kolanut business because they did not sweat! This was how I followed him. Later two of my friends who went to Lagos came back home with beautifully sewn dresses for Easter celebration which eventually made me to finally go with them to Lagos with no specific destination. I was moving from one place to the other. I was at Isale Eko and Ebute Ero more of a squatter because of the nature of their accommodation mostly flood ravaged shops. Later, I met with my brother who said I should come with him having seen where I was staying; though his apartment also was choking. From there, I got a job and I was being paid three pounds. My boyfriend and friend who were in Ibadan then were happy because I did not go for further education because if I had furthered my education, I would not have married him.

How did you come about textile business?

I started textile business with only 16 pounds in England with part of my salary as a storekeeper. I met a lady where I worked who introduced me to dress making institute. I later applied at Westminster as a trainee on part time basis. I was attending classes in the evening thrice in a week together with store keeping job in the mornings. I left this job for a proper sewing institute to gain more experience. I met a friend there who told me of a white who was selling Ace head tie in Padington. We went to check the goods without money on me. I pleaded with my husband to give me 16 pounds for the business since we had a joint account. I felt people who come to sew would not mind buying gele, he did not oblige. Fortunately, I was paid for the job and summer for two weeks. I took 16pounds out of the money for the business while my friend bought six. I bought 4 pieces and I was selling each for four and a half pounds. I sold with two pounds profit making my capital 18pounds which I did not give to my husband. Afterwards, I was introduced to gold in Valencia, I gave my friend the 18pounds to get six gold necklaces for me, each was being sold for three and a half pounds then, but I sold mine for four pounds each. In two weeks, I was able to finish the stock. Later on, she also introduced me to guinea brocade being sold very close to where I work. Later on, I went to the college of fashion for a year as a full time student.

After my graduation, I met one of the women we were into the gold business then, she was into sole sewing of lining for dresses and top coats. I looked for money to buy lining and I was making 16 pounds and five shillings, this again brought fortunes my way. There and then one of my husband’s friends came to London and he did not have enough cash to buy the car of his choice. I was approached for a 100 pounds bailout, and I assisted him promising to pay back as soon as he got back to Nigeria. He was the one who God used to launch the lace business in Lagos when he saw a lace material in my work room. One bundle graduated to 10 bundles sent to Nigeria that I sold 17 pounds per bundle. This same man told Rita Lauren that if she needed any lace material in London that she should contact me. She indeed came and asked for a trunk of assorted lace. By selling the lace for 17 pounds I made 500 pounds which I never made in the number of years that I had worked. Rita handed me 2000 pounds. I could not sleep overnight because of the 2000 as if it would develop wings to fly. I kept vigil over the money until I made the purchase. Rita really appreciated this gesture of mine because back in Nigeria then a bundle was sold for N100,000! I purchased for Rita thrice. The 2000 pounds realised from these transactions were used in buying Peugeot and Opened Triumph since we were coming back to Nigeria. Along the line, a male tailor/specialist in agbada from Ilishan came to London. On his arrival, he taught me how to sew agbada. He taught me buba, sokoto and gassia. This was how I started sewing agbada which added unto my customers in London. In the process I ran into a guinea brocade merchant who insisted on selling in bundles. I never spent two weeks in selling two bundles of guinea brocade. As I was selling so was I sewing for them. This is the story of my humble beginning.

From my dealings in business till date what I learnt is the ability to be contented with whatever one has. Never should you take what does not belong to you.

What is your philosophy of life?

My guiding principle is helping people. I hate seeing my neighbours suffer. I always believe that God is the giver of all things and He will always provide for every of my need.

How will the younger people stay long in business?

What they need most is honesty. If you are truthful, no matter how long it may appear, there is light at the end of the tunnel.