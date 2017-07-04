Oyo farmers to get fertiliser at N5,500

FARMERS in Oyo state will purchase a bag of fertilizer at N5,500, state Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Oyewole Oyewumi has disclosed.

Oyewumi who made this known to Nigerian Tribune, said this sale is captured under the fertilizer procurement arrangement of the federal government from which the state will soon the receive its first consignment of 8,000 tons.

On shunning typical practices associated with fertilizer distribution, Oyewumi assured that the NPK fertilizer will be sold directly to farmers without the intervention of middlemen.

On other agricultural inputs, he said Oyo state was expected to get over 3,000 tractors, over the next five years, as part of an loan agreement between the Nigerian and Brazilian governments.

Captured under the ‘More Food programme” of the federal government, he said the Brazilian government had agreed to supply 120,000 tractors to Nigeria over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Oyewumi reassured that the 10,000 metric tons automated silo at Awe, via Oyo, was nearing completion.

He allayed fears of maintenance of the facility, pointing out that the silo contractors were under warranty to be responsible for its management for 10 years.