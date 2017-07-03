Reps to probe kerosene scarcity, hike

By Jacob Segun Olatunji and Kolawole Daniel - Abuja
keroseneThe Chairman, House of Representatives committee on Petroleum Downstream, Honourable Joseph Akinlaja on Monday said that efforts are in top gear by the committee to probe the scarcity of kerosene in the country.

The lawmaker who said that aside the scarcity of the kerosene, cases abound on high price of the product, this he said the committee would address during the investigative hearing.

The chairman of the committee while speaking on the committee’s preparation for the probe said that the committee is worried about the scarcity of kerosene especially the high price of the product.

According to the lawmaker, the House is worried that the product commonly used by the citizen is on the high side, hence the need for the committee to meet with relevant stakeholders.

The House, he said would not relent in its effort in ensuring that the yearnings and feelings of the citizenry is addressed.

While decrying the hike in the price of kerosene, he said that the committee would leave no stone unturned in its investigation.

