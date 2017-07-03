Two bricklayers drown in 46 feet well in Ondo

Two bricklayers were on Monday confirmed dead after drowning in a 46 feet well in Akure, Ondo State capital while trying to recover a fetcher from the well.

According to an eye witness, the two bricklayers whose identity cannot be confirmed as at the time of writing this report were working in a building in Omu street within the capital city, when the ugly incident happened.

He explained that one of the bricklayers went to fetch water after resuming for work at the construction site but the fetcher reportedly dropped in the well.

The bricklayer immediately entered the well in a bid to recover the fetcher but was trapped inside the well while the other bricklayer waited endlessly.

He however said the other bricklayer had to come to the well only to see his friend struggling and shouting inside the well and also went after him to rescue him but said the two men lost their lives in the process.

The source said the third bricklayer working with them who found the two other bricklayers in the well raised alarm out but failed to provide any help for the two drowning bricklayers.

Some other workers at the site of construction took to their heels after discovering that the two bricklayers had gave up, for fear of indiscriminate arrest by police.

However, men of the state fire service who visited the scene of the incident discovered and pulled out the two men attributed their death to inhaling of a poisonous gas inside the deep well and deposited their bodies at the state specialist hospital.

Contacted the Police image maker Femi Joseph confirmed the incident saying the death of the two bricklayers could have been avoided.

Joseph appealed to the members of the public to always avoid risk that would end up terminating their lives abruptly.

He said the deceased ought to have resulted to other means of retrieving the fetcher inside the well instead of jumping inside the deep well.

Joseph said the corpses are awaiting autopsy after which they would be released to their families for burial.